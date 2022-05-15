Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Alisson stars amongst others for the Reds in FA Cup win

It has been a dream season for Liverpool and their fans as the Reds’ hunt for an unprecedented quadruple continues following their FA Cup win at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

It was penalties again that helped Jurgen Klopp’s side overcome Chelsea, this time it was only 6-5, in comparison to their 11-10 shootout win over the Blues in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

The game itself was a fairly even one, with both sides having many chances. Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso went close for Thomas Tuchel’s side, whilst Liverpool’s chaotic 83rd minute, where both Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson hit the post, were some of the best for the Reds.

But the deadlock could not be broken and both sides would head to penalties again after 120 minutes of football.

Chelsea were first to blink, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta hitting the post, and just when all things looked lost for the London club, Sadio Mane’s penalty was brilliantly saved by his fellow countryman Edouard Mendy. In sudden death, Mason Mount would be the Blues fallen soldier as Kostas Tsimikas won the battle for Klopp’s men, bringing an eighth FA Cup back to Anfield.

Here are the Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea after their FA Cup win.

Alisson Becker – 9

Arguably Liverpool’s player of the season was at it again yesterday. Made vital saves throughout the match and even played on having shaken off a knock after a collision with Alonso. The Brazilian also saved Mount’s penalty in the shootout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

The pass with the outside of the boot to Diaz was worth a high rating alone but the right-back was a big threat for Liverpool going forward yesterday. The 23-year-old also did his bit defensively and his recovery speed was crucial in dealing with Pulisic.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Was a clear target for Lukaku out of the two Liverpool centre-backs but dealt with that challenge well. Stay composed throughout and did the simple things right.

Virgil Van Dijk – 7

The Dutchman was his usual cool self and was there to force Lukaku to fire over for the Belgian’s biggest chance. The centre-back’s departure at the start of extra-time will concern Liverpool fans.

Andy Robertson – 7

The Scot would have loved to have been the man to have won the cup in normal time but his shot hit the post in a chaotic 83rd minute for the Reds. Full of energy and had his hands full with James on occasions, which he dealt well with.

Jordan Henderson – 8

Had big shoes to fill with Fabinho absent but the Liverpool captain was excellent yesterday. The Englishman used possession intelligently and screened his defence, whilst possibly covering every blade of grass.

Naby Keita – 7

Was Liverpool’s highest midfielder and used his positioning well to create opportunities for his side. Lacked composure, however, when executing them and had a good chance to make it 1-0.

Thiago – 8

Got lucky when Mount picked his pocket but aside from that was his usual classy self all game. A controlling presence in the midfield and was there to make any necessary tackles.

Mo Salah – 6

The Egyptian didn’t get to do too much before limping off in the 33rd minute.

Sadio Mane – 6

The Senegal international is in fine form at present but his outing at Wembley was a rather quiet one. Made some good runs for his teammates but missed his penalty in the shootout.

Luis Diaz – 8

What more is there to say about Diaz, the boy is simply electric and was just that at Wembley yesterday. Created plenty of chances for himself and all that was missing from his performance was that crucial goal.

Subs:

Diogo Jota – 6

Replaced Salah in the first half of the match and was very involved. Missed two good chances which could have won it for the Reds.

James Milner -6

Put in a brilliant cross for Robertson, who should have converted for a Milner assist.

Joel Matip -6

Comfortable after replacing Van Dijk for extra time.

Roberto Firmino -6

Scored his penalty.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

The hero for the Reds, as the Greek showed composure from the spot to win the FA Cup for Klopp’s side.