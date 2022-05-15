Man United targeting six positions but must work with modest summer budget

Manchester United are on course for an important summer.

Set to welcome new manager Erik Ten Hag at the end of the season, this summer’s transfer window will likely see the Dutchman try and introduce some fresh faces.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are all nailed on to depart the club at the end of the campaign and consequently, many voids will need to be filled.

CaughtOffside understands that the club’s senior hierarchy has set a summer budget of £120m and this includes what will be saved on the wages of any soon-to-leave players.

However, despite the relatively modest budget, the club’s recruitment specialists, including Ten Hag himself, have identified six areas in need of reinforcement.

Man United set for busy summer transfer window

Senior sources within the club have revealed to us that the Red Devils have drawn a summer shortlist consisting of one right-back, one centre-back, two central midfielders, one winger and one striker.

It goes without saying that the club would do very well to make six new signings while still remaining inside their £120m budget, therefore, a handful of sales are also expected.

We understand that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dean Henderson are both up for sale with discussions between potential buyers already underway.

Although Henderson is a genuine candidate to move on, Wan-Bissaka is proving more difficult to offload due to the club’s asking price. The 20-time league winners are desperate to recoup as much of the £50m they paid Crystal Palace for the defender three years ago.

However, with his wage close to the £100,000-per week mark too, potential buyers are being put off by what would be a fairly costly deal.

Given their need to rebuild the bulk of their senior squad, it is going to be interesting to see how creative the club’s decision-makers can be when it comes to making the most of what is a very underwhelming budget.