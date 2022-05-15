Manchester clubs linked with surprise move for Real Madrid legend

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Real Madrid legend Casemiro, who could be available for anything between €50million and €60million.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the defensive midfielder is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, as the 30-year-old wants to experience a new challenge in Europe before returning to his native Brazil.

Casemiro has been at Real since 2013 and has gone on to play for Los Blancos 220 times in La Liga. The 30-year-old’s contract expires in 2025 with the La Liga giants, who would facilitate the midfielder’s departure as a reward for his performance in recent seasons states Todofichajes.

Manchester United have been looking for a midfielder for a long time now, especially one that can protect their defence, and there are very few in world football better at that than Casemiro. The Brazilian’s old Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are both at the club at present and could play a role in bringing the 30-year-old to the club.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola has one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at present in Rodri, so the only way Casemiro would be wanted at City is to replace Fernandinho as a backup since the Man City man is leaving the club at the end of the season. Whether the Real Madrid legend wants that, remains to be seen, but it is doubtful.

There is still plenty left in Casemiro and this could be a great signing, especially for Man United. PSG are also in the race states Todofichajes, but it is up to the Real Madrid legend to decide where he wants to play next season.