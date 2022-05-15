Manchester United will wait until Erik ten Hag decides on Luke Shaw and Fred’s future at the club before offering them new deals.

Fred and Shaw’s contracts both expire in June 2023, so this summer will be vital in deciding their future at Manchester United. CaughtOffside understands that Shaw will be waiting to decide on his future at Old Trafford until he has received assurances over his playing time under the new manager.

However, according to The Sun, Manchester United will be waiting until Ten Hag can judge whether he wants Shaw in his squad himself, before offering him a new deal. Fred is in a similar situation to Shaw, but Manchester United may listen to offers for the Brazilian this summer.

Although the board are usually the ones to deal with new contracts are assessing future transfer targets, allowing Ten Hag to assess his playing squad himself before making crucial decisions will mean he isn’t left with players picking up immense wages and playing very little on a weekend.

Often, when new managers come in, they are left with a squad of players signed by previous managers, and a mass clearout is sometimes needed to reset, especially when a team is underachieving as much as Manchester United.