Liverpool forward Sadio Mane may have missed a penalty in the shoot-out, but he was all smiles shortly afterwards as the Reds celebrated their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.
The Senegal international even enjoyed a moment of cheekily copying his manager Jurgen Klopp’s trademark fist pump celebrations…
? Sadio Mané impersonating Jürgen Klopp's fist pump celebration ?#FACupFinal #CHELIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/NWOsbAdvhU
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 14, 2022
Liverpool are half way to an historic quadruple after winning both domestic cups this season, beating Chelsea on penalties on both occasions.
They still have a Champions League final to look forward to, though they desperately need a Manchester City slip-up in the title race if they’re going to win the league as well.