Liverpool forward Sadio Mane may have missed a penalty in the shoot-out, but he was all smiles shortly afterwards as the Reds celebrated their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The Senegal international even enjoyed a moment of cheekily copying his manager Jurgen Klopp’s trademark fist pump celebrations…

Liverpool are half way to an historic quadruple after winning both domestic cups this season, beating Chelsea on penalties on both occasions.

They still have a Champions League final to look forward to, though they desperately need a Manchester City slip-up in the title race if they’re going to win the league as well.