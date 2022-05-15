Mark Noble shows he is a class act with letter to reporters ahead of final West Ham game

West Ham play Manchester City today in what is a huge game for both clubs but the contest also marks the last ever appearance of Mark Noble in front of the Hammers faithful.

A win for West Ham will see David Moyes’ side overtake Manchester United in the final Europa League spot, whilst a win for Man City today, all but confirms them as league champions.

As for Noble, after a 22-year association with West Ham, the 35-year-old will play in front of the London Stadium crowd for one last time after making 412 appearances for the Irons in the Premier League so far.

Ahead of the match, the West Ham captain has penned a classy letter to reporters covering today’s match, in which the 35-year-old says: “Much of my journey you have covered as a reporter or a photographer – and I know that some in the press room today have been there since the very start – I hope you have always found me to be fair, honest and approachable.

“I have always had great respect for the job that you do telling the stories and capturing the images of the game that we all love, and I thank you for your coverage throughout my career.

“Enjoy the match today and have a great summer,” Noble signed off.

This is a lovely gesture from the West Ham captain, who everyone hopes to see again after he hangs up his boots.