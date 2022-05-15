Fee agreed: Arsenal closing in on forward transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for highly-rated young Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

The 19-year-old just needs to agree personal terms with the Gunners now, with a fee of €3.5million agreed between the north Londoners and his club Sao Paulo, according to ESPN.

This looks like promising business by Arsenal, with Marquinhos looking like being the next big thing to come out of Brazilian football.

ESPN state that he’s rejected offers to stay at Sao Paulo, with Arsenal now edging closer to completing a deal to bring the teenager to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Gooners will hope that Marquinhos can end up being another Gabriel Martinelli, who also joined the club at a young age and is now an important first-team player.

Of course, Arsenal will also need some more experienced names coming in this summer, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also build for the future.

Marquinhos looks like he could also have a role to play straight away, even if he’s not yet the finished article, with Mikel Arteta in need of squad players up front as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah near the ends of their contracts.