No surprises where Pogba will end up this summer despite Man City interest

In between his Manchester United spells, Paul Pogba spend four years at Juventus, with many people in the football community thinking that Turin was the place were we saw the best version of the Frenchman.

Those four years put Pogba on the map and got the midfielder his big move back to Man United in 2016. The World Cup winner has shown the Juve version of himself on occasions in a red shirt but the World Cup winner hasn’t been what many expected during his six seasons at Old Trafford.

With his contract expiring this summer, the pair are set to go their separate ways and according to Todofichajes, Turin and Juventus is where the 29-year-old will play next season.

United tried their best to tie Pogba down to a new contract with a last-minute renewal offer but the French international decided that he wanted to leave Manchester months ago.

In order to secure his return to Serie A, Pogba has lowered his current salary from €13.2million a year to €9million as the midfielder tries to get back to his best form in a more stable environment.

Pogba and United was a relationship that simply didn’t work out and despite receiving abuse from some United fans through the years, the Frenchman still has a love for the club.

That is evident in him joining Juve, as he could have followed the likes of Carlos Tevez and joined a more competitive team in Manchester City, who the World Cup winner was linked to last week according to many reports, such as the Guardian.