FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international is currently unsettled at the Etihad Stadium, and wants a move away, with Barca chief Joan Laporta a big fan of the player, who is valued at around €60million, according to El Nacional.

Sterling has been a key part of City’s success for a number of years now, but the signing of Erling Haaland could limit his playing time even more next season, with the former Liverpool man already falling down the pecking order slightly this term.

At the Nou Camp, however, Sterling would perhaps enjoy more of a key role, with the Catalan giants in need of making changes in attack.

Xavi faces losing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer when he’s out of contract this summer, while Philippe Coutinho has made his move to Aston Villa permanent.

Sterling could do well to revive his career at Barcelona, and this is consistent with other recent reports suggesting this would be his preference.

There’s also been talk of Premier League interest in Sterling, but The Athletic have claimed that the player himself would favour a move to a major European club.