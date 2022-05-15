Mohamed Salah appears to confirm he’ll be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League final clash vs Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah seems to have confirmed he’ll be fit again for Liverpool when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The Egypt international was subbed off in the first half of yesterday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and Reds fans will no doubt be sweating over their star player’s fitness ahead of the other hugely important games they have coming up.

Liverpool lifted their second trophy of the season yesterday, following up their Carabao Cup success with an FA Cup final triumph, and they will now focus on trying to catch Manchester City in the Premier League title race before then taking on Madrid in the Champions League final on the 28th of May.

Whether or not Liverpool can lift more silverware will surely depend on Salah’s fitness, though, and for now it seems like it’s good news on that front…

Le preguntan a Salah si estará en la final de la Champions tras su lesión de hoy. "Of course!", responde el egipcio. Respiran los hinchas del @LFC. ?@GuillerRai pic.twitter.com/vNVncdw4xh — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) May 14, 2022

If the video clip above is anything to go by, Salah sounds very confident that he will be fit again to take on Real in Liverpool’s next final appearance.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp was just playing it safe by taking the former Roma man off against Chelsea, with the team still looking very strong without him as the likes of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino played their parts in winning this latest piece of silverware.