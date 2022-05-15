‘Completely wrong’ – Savage makes big relegation prediction

Former Leicester City, Blackburn and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage has spoken about his predictions for the relegation battle in the Premier League this season.

Savage admits he’s often “completely wrong” when it comes to these predictions, but he thinks Leeds United have what it takes to stay up.

The Yorkshire outfit have had a disappointing campaign, with Marcelo Bielsa sacked and replaced by Jesse Marsch, who hasn’t quite been able to lift the team out of its slump.

Still, Savage has now said he thinks Leeds will avoid the drop.

“I usually get this completely wrong, whatever I say the opposite happens, so Leeds will stay up,” he said.

“I just think, listen, one win from the last two games for Leeds. Brentford and Brighton, Brighton at the weekend, I think they’ll get one win. I know they got [Dan] James out suspended, Luke Ayling out, worst defence, but I just think that Elland Road crowd will get them through it.

“Everton will be fine, Burnley face Newcastle on the last day so I think Leeds will stay up.”

