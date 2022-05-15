Uncertain future of Barcelona star could be good news for Liverpool

The Ousmane Dembele transfer saga has been taking twists and turns for what feels like a lifetime now and there is now another one as Bayern Munich have joined the race for the World Cup winner.

At first, the Frenchman was leaving Barcelona, but over recent weeks many have suggested that he is staying, yet still, many outlets are reporting that different clubs are trying to sign the 25-year-old, who is out of contract with Barca this summer.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Dembele has been added to Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets this summer as the Bundesliga side looks for forwards to replace Robert Lewandowski, who could potentially leave the Bavarian club this summer.

Dembele transfer is good news for Liverpool

Should Bayern sign Dembele this should come as good news for Liverpool, as that could mean the German giants stay away from Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move to Munich over the last week.

According to BILD, the Liverpool forward has reportedly expressed an ‘interest’ in joining Bayern after their talks this week, and with only a year left on the 30-year-old’s contract, the Reds could opt to sell this summer.

The German champions could easily go ahead and sign both players but that is unlikely due to the money involved and since Dembele is free this summer, this could be the path the Bundesliga side travels down.

First contact has already been made between the Barca star and the German club as this saga continues to drag on.