Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly making Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde his top transfer target for that position this summer.

The Uruguay international is hugely admired by Klopp, according to El Nacional, though the report suggests he’s happy with life at the Bernabeu for the time being, while his release clause is a surely unaffordable €1billion.

Valverde remains a key member of this Madrid squad and looks like a player with a bright future, though there’s also plenty of competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get this deal done, or if they’ll turn to other options in the middle of the park this summer.

Liverpool to target midfield signings?

As Fabrizio Romano revealed to CaughtOffside recently, Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is a name being looked at by the Merseyside giants, though one imagines he’ll have other suitors too.

Valverde certainly seems worth keeping in mind if LFC cannot land Tchouameni in the next transfer window.

