Manchester United ready to try swap deal to win race for Arsenal transfer target

Manchester United could reportedly try offering Anthony Martial to Napoli as part of a bid to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Red Devils are being strongly linked with an interest in Osimhen after his superb form in Serie A this season, though Area Napoli claim they’ve seen an approach rejected.

The report adds, however, that Man Utd could now try again for Osimhen by including Martial as part of the deal, with the Frenchman currently out on loan at Sevilla.

It remains to be seen if Napoli would accept such a proposal, with Martial looking far from at his best for a long time now, while Area Napoli also suggest he’d rather stay in La Liga anyway.

Man United to face Arsenal transfer threat for Osimhen?

Another Premier League club being linked with Osimhen recently is Arsenal, with Sport Mediaset claiming the Gunners look to be showing the strongest interest in the Nigeria international’s signature.

Unlike United, Arsenal could still offer Champions League football next season, though that’s not yet guaranteed.

Both clubs need signings up front this summer, but a talent like Osimhen may well feel it would be safer to join Arsenal right now after this disastrous season at Old Trafford, and a major rebuilding job ahead for incoming manager Erik ten Hag.