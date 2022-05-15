Video: Branthwaite sees early red for Everton after bringing down Ivan Toney

Brentford FC Everton FC
Jarrad Branthwaite saw an early red card for Everton for bringing down Toney, shortly after The Toffees took the lead.

Everton fans were appealing for a penalty after Richarlison was having his shirt pulled in the box, and Brentford quickly counterattacked. Toney was through on goal when Branthwaite brought him down, and Michael Oliver quickly showed the red card.

VAR would have had a look at the decision, but there’s no doubt Branthwaite deserved his red card. However, questions will be asked of the referee’s inability to give a penalty at the other end.

