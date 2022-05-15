Brentford equalised against ten-man Everton after a Yoane Wissa appeared to try and pick out a teammate in the box, but Seamus Coleman headed the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Wissa’s delivery seemed to not be heading towards the goal, but Coleman unfortunately headed the ball past a stranded Pickford.

There wasn’t much the England goalkeeper could do, and Everton had been weathering the storm since Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off.

Pictures below from NBC Sports Soccer and Sky Sports.

Brentford find the equalizer through a Seamus Coleman own goal! This relegation battle is heating up. ?: @USA_Network #EVEBRE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/V8H0iQqqtn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022

Brentford are level as Yoane Wissa's effort takes a big deflection off

Séamus Coleman and past Jordan Pickford! GAME ON! ? pic.twitter.com/QrVBXIagG0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Coleman will be disappointed, but there wasn’t much the Republic of Ireland international could do.