Video: Brentford equalise against Everton after a wicked deflection off Coleman

Brentford equalised against ten-man Everton after a Yoane Wissa appeared to try and pick out a teammate in the box, but Seamus Coleman headed the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Wissa’s delivery seemed to not be heading towards the goal, but Coleman unfortunately headed the ball past a stranded Pickford.

There wasn’t much the England goalkeeper could do, and Everton had been weathering the storm since Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off.

Coleman will be disappointed, but there wasn’t much the Republic of Ireland international could do.

