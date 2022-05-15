(Video) Calamitous own goal sees West Ham defender score diving-header vs. Man City

West Ham has let a two-goal lead slip against Premier League leaders Manchester City during Sunday’s blockbuster encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers flew out of the blocks and raced to a two-nil lead with both strikes coming from winger Jarrod Bowen.

However, after grilling his side at half-time, Pep Guardiola has seen his side rally back well in the second 45-minutes and following Jack Grealish’s goal, the Citizens are now level.

Unfortunately, full-back Vladimir Coufal put the ball into his own net while trying to defend his opponent’s set-piece.

