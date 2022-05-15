Everton opened the scoring after Anthony Gordon delivered a free-kick into the box, where Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both appeared to help it on its way.

The official goalscorer is yet to be confirmed, as Richarlison appeared to flick the ball on and the ball may have brushed Calvert-Lewin on the way through.

Everton fans won’t care whose scored, however, as a win against Brentford will see them guarantee Premier League survival.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and NBC Sports.

GOODISON ERUPTS! ? Everton won't care how it went in, all they care is they LEAD! ? pic.twitter.com/QbZCrfZakk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

After Leeds and Burnley both dropped points, this game is massively important for Everton.