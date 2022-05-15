(Video) Harry Kane fires Spurs into crucial lead vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur has drawn first blood against Burnley during Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are currently tussling with arch-rivals Arsenal for the chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Coming into Sunday’s match, Tottenham Hotspur were just one point behind the Gunners, who occupied the fourth spot.

However, following a handball inside the Burnley box and a penalty kick awarded, England’s main man stepped up and dispatched the opportunity in an emphatic fashion.

As the table stands, Tottenham Hotspur has leapfrogged their rivals, who are set to play Newcastle United on Monday.

