(Video) Jack Grealish halves Man City’s deficit vs. West Ham

West Ham stunned Manchester City during the first half of Sunday’s huge Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers raced to a two-nil lead with winger Jarrod Bowen netting both goals.

The game’s half-time scoreline signalled a momentous moment in this season’s race for the Premier League title.

With Liverpool chasing down Pep Guardiola’s men, Sunday’s game in the country’s capital was always likely to have major title implications.

However, after going in at the break two-nil down, the blue half of Manchester have come flying out of the blocks and halved their disadvantage thanks to winger Jack Grealish.