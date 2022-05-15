(Video) Jack Grealish halves Man City’s deficit vs. West Ham

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham stunned Manchester City during the first half of Sunday’s huge Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers raced to a two-nil lead with winger Jarrod Bowen netting both goals.

The game’s half-time scoreline signalled a momentous moment in this season’s race for the Premier League title.

MORE: Man United targeting six positions but must work with modest summer budget

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jarrod Bowen will have Liverpool fans in dreamland with second goal against Man City
Video: Mark Noble fails to hold back the tears before his final home game for West Ham
Daniel Levy makes major transfer vow to Spurs manager Antonio Conte

With Liverpool chasing down Pep Guardiola’s men, Sunday’s game in the country’s capital was always likely to have major title implications.

However, after going in at the break two-nil down, the blue half of Manchester have come flying out of the blocks and halved their disadvantage thanks to winger Jack Grealish.

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.