(Video) Leeds United star labels Spurs veteran as country’s ‘greatest in history’

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has labelled Tottenham Hotspur number one Hugo Lloris as the ‘greatest’ shot-stopper France has ever produced.

The young French goalkeeper signed for Leeds United in 2019 following a £5.9m move from French side FC Lorient.

Although immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side, Meslier has since grown to become the Whites’ first-choice number one.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old keeper, who has kept 25 clean sheets in 86 matches for Leeds United, has revealed that Lloris is his idol and believes his compatriot is the best to ever come out of France.

