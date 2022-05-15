(Video) Lionel Messi’s father drops teasing transfer hint

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has recently arrived in Barcelona and admitted he hopes his son will play for the Catalan giants again before he retires.

Messi, 34, spent 21 years with Barcelona before making a shock move to Paris-Saint Germain last summer.

The hugely controversial transfer saw Barcelona fans furious that their club had allowed their greatest ever player to depart the club on a free transfer.

However, after recently flying into Catalonia, according to journalist Gerard Romeo, Messi’s father, who briefly spoke to reporters, said: “I hope Leo can return to Barcelona, one day.”