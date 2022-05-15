(Video) Lukasz Fabianski comes to West Ham’s rescue with super penalty save vs. Man City

Manchester City West Ham FC
Despite trailing two-nil earlier in the game, a massive second-half comeback was on the cards for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A first-half brace from winger Jarrod Bowen would have had Liverpool fans dreaming that the Premier League title race could swing in their favour.

However, an early second-half goal from Jack Grealish halved the Citizens’ deficit before defender Vladimir Coufal scored a disastrous own goal to level proceedings.

With just minutes left in the game, the Citizens were awarded a spot-kick following a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Despite the task falling to experienced attacker Riyad Mahrez, the former Leicester City title-winner missed with Hammers’ number one Lukasz Fabianski coming up with an incredible stop.

