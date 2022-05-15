Mark Noble failed to hold back the tears before his final home game for West Ham.

Noble has been at West Ham since he was a young boy, and has stayed loyal to his club through thick and thin. The 35-year-old has made 548 appearances for his boyhood club, but will be retiring at the end of the season.

The West Ham man was visibly emotional as he was given a standing ovation by the fans at the London Stadium.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

?? ???? ??? An emotional Mark Noble gets a brilliant reaction from the West Ham fans as he steps out onto the pitch for the final time pic.twitter.com/1tSFNpCMa3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 15, 2022

The West Ham captain has been replaced in the starting eleven regularly by Declan Rice, and there aren’t many better midfielders in European football for Noble to pass the baton over to.