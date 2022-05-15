Video: Richarlison dispatches a penalty to give Everton vital lead

Brentford FC Everton FC
Posted by

Richarlison expertly dispatched a penalty to give Everton the lead in what could be a crucial game in their battle for survival.

Richarlison won the penalty himself, after being denied a penalty earlier in the first half. David Raya appeared to try some mind-games with Richarlison, by standing on one side of the goal.

Unfortunately for Brentford, it didn’t work, and the Brazilian international slotted the penalty into the corner.

Pictures below from NBC Sports Soccer, Sky Sports,

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Brentford equalise against Everton after a wicked deflection of Coleman
Video: Branthwaite sees early red for Everton after bringing down Ivan Toney
Video: Everton score crucial goal in fight for Premier League survival

The goal came just before half-time, and Everton had to play the second half with ten men after Jarrard Branthwaite was sent off.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.