Video: Richarlison dispatches a penalty to give Everton vital lead

Richarlison expertly dispatched a penalty to give Everton the lead in what could be a crucial game in their battle for survival.

Richarlison won the penalty himself, after being denied a penalty earlier in the first half. David Raya appeared to try some mind-games with Richarlison, by standing on one side of the goal.

Unfortunately for Brentford, it didn’t work, and the Brazilian international slotted the penalty into the corner.

The goal came just before half-time, and Everton had to play the second half with ten men after Jarrard Branthwaite was sent off.