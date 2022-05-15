Salomon Rondon was given his marching orders for Everton after a horrific, needless challenge in the middle of the pitch.

Everton were a goal down and chasing the game when Rondon made a needless challenge in the middle of the pitch. Jarrad Branthwaite had already been sent off in the first half, and the Rondon red card gave Everton an even tougher task than they were already facing.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

Things go from bad to worse for Everton as they are reduced to NINE men! ? Salomon Rondon seeing red for this dangerous challenge ? pic.twitter.com/AlRwzsxjHf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Salomon Rondon receives a straight red card and Everton are down to 9 men. ?: @USA_Network #EVEBRE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/nXoRcqv0MR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022

The result means Everton have a vital game on Thursday as they host Crystal Palace. A win means they will stay in the Premier League, but a defeat will mean it will go down to the final day.