Rondon receives Everton's second red card of the game after ugly challenge

Salomon Rondon was given his marching orders for Everton after a horrific, needless challenge in the middle of the pitch.

Everton were a goal down and chasing the game when Rondon made a needless challenge in the middle of the pitch. Jarrad Branthwaite had already been sent off in the first half, and the Rondon red card gave Everton an even tougher task than they were already facing.

The result means Everton have a vital game on Thursday as they host Crystal Palace. A win means they will stay in the Premier League, but a defeat will mean it will go down to the final day.

