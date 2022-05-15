(Video) Virgil Van Dijk provides Liverpool injury update

Saturday afternoon at Wembley saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool crowned the winners of this season’s FA Cup.

Despite being held to a nil-nil draw against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea after 120-minutes of action, the Reds came away victorious on penalties.

Misses from Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount saw the red half of Merseyside beat their weekend opponents 5-6 from 12-yards.

However, irrespective of the jubilant scenes that followed, there will be some concerns over the fitness of star defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The commanding Dutchman was forced off through injury just before extra time and with a huge Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month still play, fans will be keeping everything crossed that their defensive talisman can return in time.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk offered an update on how he was feeling.

“We are going to check it out,” the 30-year-old told ITV Sport.

“[…] I felt a little twinge behind my knee. I played on, but in the end, I thought if they [Chelsea] put fast strikers on I can’t risk it for the team. But hopefully, it will be fine.”