West Ham want to sign Premier League star Guardiola said is ‘the best worldwide’

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly eager to seal a transfer deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The England international has become one of the most underrated players in the Premier League, but he’s increasingly gaining recognition for his stunning record from free-kicks.

Ward-Prowse keeps on finding the back of the net from set plays, and it’s clear he’d be an asset for most other teams in the top flight.

According to the Sun, West Ham are stepping up their interest in Ward-Prowse this summer, with Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips also one of the players they’re considering.

James Ward-Prowse to West Ham?
West Ham might find Ward-Prowse is a cheaper and more realistic alternative, however, with Phillips also being closely tracked by the likes of Manchester United.

