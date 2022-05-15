West Ham amongst several Premier League clubs interested in 24-year-old right-back

West Ham, Southampton and Brentford are plotting moves for Fenerbahce star Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Premier League clubs are all admirers of Osayi-Samuel and highly regard his versatility and blistering pace as they look to strengthen their squads during the upcoming window.

The 24-year-old started his career in England, coming through the Blackpool academy and made 64 senior league appearances for the club, before moving to QPR from the Seasiders in 2017.

The Nigerian had his longest spell at a club in London and made 103 league appearances for the Hoops across a four-year stay and now could be on his way back to these shores.

Osayi-Samuel could return to England this summer
Oyasi-Samuel has been at Fenerbahce since last summer, where the former winger has been playing predominantly as a right-back, whilst still applying his trait on the wings occasionally.

The 24-year-old has played 42 games this season and has two goals and five assists to his name.

The Nigerian’s contract ends in 2025 with the Turkish club and out of all the clubs above, West Ham could be the best option. The Hammers have mostly used Vladimir Coufal at right-back this season but have messed around with the position, using Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks on occasions.

Should David Moyes make a move for Oyasi-Samuel this summer, the 24-year-old could make a good go at taking the position upon his arrival.

 

 

