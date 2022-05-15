West Ham have joined Arsenal in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Depay’s contract is set to expire in 2023, but Barcelona are yet to agree a new deal for the Dutch forward. The 28-year-old struggled during a short spell in England with Manchester United, but there’s a chance he could have a second chance to prove himself again in the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, West Ham and Arsenal are interested in Depay, alongside Juventus. The Barcelona forward would an excellent addition to both Premier League sides, who are desperate for further options in their strike force.

Arsenal could be set to lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, with both players out of contract next month. Depay can operate through the middle or out wide, so would give Mikel Arteta more options going forward. With The Gunners set to qualify for European football, after not participating this season, Arsenal will need a bigger squad in order to compete.

West Ham are in a similar position, with Michail Antonio their only striker in the squad. The Jamaican international is also reaching the latter stages of his career and is already starting to show signs of declining. Antonio has scored just twice in the league since the turn of the year, once away to Norwich and against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.