Fee agreed: Arsenal close to finalising €23m-€24m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey in a move set to cost between €23-24million.

The 19-year-old has shown huge potential in his time in Serie A, and it looks like the Gunners have now agreed a fee for the move, which is expected to be finalised in the next few days, according to Calciomercato.

Hickey could be an important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with Kieran Tierney proving rather injury prone in recent times, leaving the club a little short on that left-hand side.

We’ve seen Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares and even Granit Xhaka fill in there at times this season, but Hickey looks like a far more convincing option.

The Scotland international started his career at Heart of Midlothian, but his career really took off with a move to Italy in 2020.

It will be interesting to see how the youngster gets on at Arsenal if he does end up completing a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.