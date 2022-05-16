Alisson’s incredible finals record with Liverpool

Alisson Becker has been one of the best signings in the history of Liverpool Football Club with many already thinking that the Brazilian is the best keeper in the club’s history.

The 29-year-old has been immense this season and has arguably been the Reds player of the season, if not the leagues. The goalkeeper has played a huge role in Liverpool’s quadruple charge and his incredible ability to win one on one’s allows Jurgen Klopp to use a very high line to put pressure on the opponent’s defences – that’s before considering his goal vs West Brom last season is the reason the club are in the Champions League.

Alisson played his third final with Liverpool on Saturday against Chelsea in the FA Cup and the victory made it three wins out of three for the Brazilian in cup finals, with the goalkeeper keeping clean sheets in all three.

Alisson Becker in cup finals for Liverpool: 3 Clean Sheets

Apart from Saturday, the other two were the 2-0 win in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham and the 1-0 win over Flamengo in the 2019 Club World Club final.

Alisson will be hoping to make it four out of four on May 28th in the Champions League final, as Liverpool face Real Madrid in their search for a seventh European Cup in Paris, as Liverpool’s greatest every goalkeeper looks to cement that legacy further.