Arsenal looking to beat Juventus to Serie A attacking full-back by making player swap offer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Udinese attacking full-back Nahuel Molina.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Juventus have already made their interest in the young Argentine known but the ‘Old Lady’ now face competition from Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Molina, 24, joined Udinese in 2020 following a free transfer from South American side Boca Juniors.

Since then Molina has shone under manager Gabriele Cioffi, who has often deployed the 24-year-old as a more right-sided attack-minded winger.

Having featured in 34 Serie A matches so far this season, the Argentina international has reached double figures when it comes to direct goal contributions.

Clearly looking to inject some versatile wide talent, both Arsenal and Juventus are believed to be interested in signing Molina.

Arsenal looking to make player swap offer for Molina?

However, after learning Udinese’s price demands are around the €30m mark, it could very well be the Gunners who emerge as strong contenders to win the race for the highly-rated 24-year-old.

Arteta is understood to be keen to include on loan defender Pablo Mari into any offer the Gunners make Udinese.

Discussing recently how life in Italy has been since his arrival in January, Mari hinted he wanted a permanent move.

“When I arrived in January, I had a clear and precise idea,” the on loan defender told Gazetta dello Sport.

“I told the coach and [club owner] Gino Pozzo that I was coming to play. But I realized that I had to earn the job day after day, workout after workout. [Coach] Cioffi was the first who welcomed me, well, here.

“It’s the right championship for me. Very tactical. I try to bring the attacker towards me.

“I really like having the ball and here it can be done and then there is the battle and I like having a battle on the pitch. I would like to stay in Italy.”

It goes without saying, Mari’s inclusion into an offer would lower Molina’s cash value and with the Spanish defender already at Udinese until the end of the season and enjoying a decent campaign, the Gunners proposal may end up being too good to turn down.