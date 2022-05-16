Aston Villa is certainly a team with huge ambition.

The Villians, led by English boss Steven Gerrard, are looking to continue their impressive recruit again this summer.

Having already signed former teammate Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona, Gerrard is believed to be keen to bring in another player he is familiar with.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims Gerrard is keen to team back up with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez, 35, will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, signalling an end to a successful two years that saw him help guide the Colchoneros to last season’s La Liga title.

Atletico Madrid confirmed that the prolific South American will depart the club this summer over the weekend.

At the end of the game, the Wanda Metropolitano will pay tribute to Luis Suárez and Héctor Herrera, who are saying goodbye to the Red & White family today. #GraciasSuárez #GraciasHerrera pic.twitter.com/qR9Xkk8RD6 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 15, 2022

No surprise Aston Villa want Luis Suarez

It is not surprising to hear that Gerrard still admires Suarez’s ability – even if the forward is in his mid-30s.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, the Villa manager labelled Suarez as the best player he’s ever played with.

“I’d say Suarez just because he had everything and I mean, how long have you got to describe him?,” Gerrard told The Overlap Show.

“Yeah definitely, I’ve played with some top players, your Alonsos, Mascheranos, Torres’, you just felt no matter who you were playing, he was going to win you the game.”

Since making his professional debut all the way back in 2005, Suarez has gone on to feature in 696 matches, across all competitions, scoring 436 goals and providing a further 240 assists.

The South American has lifted a total of 18 major domestic trophies across a nearly 20-year-long career that has seen him play in four countries, for six different teams.

Should Villa lure him back to England’s top-flight, in a deal that would be a free transfer, it could prove to be a hugely shrewd piece of business.