Barcelona set to put €1billion release clause in star’s new contract to keep Liverpool away

Barcelona had a new meeting with Gavi’s agent, Iván de la Peña, today as the club looks to tie down the 17-year-old to a long-term deal.

The youngster’s new contract will be signed soon as Barca irons out the final details reports Fabrizio Romano and it will see Gavi stay with the Catalan side until 2027.

The 17-year-old broke into the La Liga giant’s first team this season and has made 46 appearances this campaign, scoring two goals and assisting a further six. The midfielder also broke into the Spanish national team last year and even started in the final of the UEFA Nations League against France back in October.

Gavi’s current contract expires in 2023 and with only a year left, many clubs were keeping an eye on the 17-year-olds situation, with one of the clubs reportedly very interested being Liverpool.

According to SPORT, the Reds intensified their interest in the Barcelona youngster last month and might have made a move this summer had this round of talks gone sideways.

Gavi’s current release clause is set at €50million, which will now be removed as the Catalan giants want to include a €1billion clause to keep the likes of Liverpool away from one of their prized assets.

 

