Boost for Arsenal as 24-year-old set to return against Newcastle United

After watching bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley one-nil on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal knows they must beat Newcastle United on Monday night if they’re to remain in the race for the top four.

This year’s Premier League is heading for a dramatic conclusion with several positions still undecided.

Manchester City and Liverpool are tussling for the right to be crowned champions with the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Manchester United unsure what European competition they’ll be in – if at all.

The relegation zone is equally as fascinating with just two points separating the teams between 18th and 16th.

When it comes to the race for the top four though, fans will be on the edge of their seats.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Ten Hag’s Man Utd transfer meeting, “sensational” Real Madrid deal, and more

Two of England’s biggest rivals are fighting for the chance to be in next season’s Champions League and with just one spot up for grabs, you don’t need to be a mastermind to work out that two into one just does not go.

Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Ahead of what is set to be an incredible final run-in, Arsenal, who have two games to play, sit in the fifth spot on 66-points – Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur are two points ahead, with one game to go.

With Arteta in the process of preparing for a blockbuster encounter away to Eddie Howe’s Magpies, the Spanish tactician has been offered a boost after it was reported defender Ben White is in line to start.

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who claims the 24-year-old centre-back, who has missed his side’s last game through injury, will return to his side’s starting line-up for their battle at St James’ Park.

Teammate Rob Holding was sent off in the Gunners’ last match, which means he will not be eligible to feature and with some fitness concerns regarding Gabriel Maghales, it is likely Arteta names White alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu.