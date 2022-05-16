Chelsea attacker has heart set on leaving Blues this summer

Chelsea could be just weeks away from bidding farewell to striker Timo Werner.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport1, who claims the German attacker is eyeing a route out of London following what has been a hugely disappointing two years in the country’s capital.

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig widely regarded as one of Europe’s most devasting attackers, Werner’s time in the Premier League has seen him fail to live up to expectations.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Ten Hag’s Man Utd transfer meeting, “sensational” Real Madrid deal, and more

Having scored just 10 goals in the Premier League from 56 appearances, the 26-year-old’s uninspired form has seen manager Thomas Tuchel continually drop him to the side’s substitute bench.

Chelsea’s Werner going back to Germany?

Rumoured to be fed up with how his career is stagnating at Chelsea, this summer could see Werner head back to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund one interested party.

Speaking about the differences between playing in England’s top flight and for his national side, Werner credited his country’s style of play to his success when wearing white and black.

“There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here,” the striker said earlier this year, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.

“Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here.”

A potential move to the Black and Yellows is not without its complications though.

A sky-high salary, as well as Dortmund targeting Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, could see Werner miss out but that isn’t preventing him and his agent from trying to engineer a move away from the club who signed him for a staggering £47.7m less than two seasons ago.