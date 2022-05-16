Chelsea could interfere with Barcelona’s move for superstar who have been working on a deal since February

Chelsea could join the race to sign Robert Lewandowski despite the Bayern Munich forward favouring a summer move to Barcelona this summer.

The Poland international has long been interested in playing in Spain and sources have indicated that he has verbally agreed on a three-year deal with Barça reports the Guardian.

In his most recent column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona have been working on this deal “since February” and that it is a move that is being prioritised by the club.

Bayern Munich insists that their superstar striker is not for sale and that they will keep him until his contract is up, which expires in the summer of 2023. This is certain to be one of the most interesting sagas this summer and the Polish star going to Chelsea would be an unexpected twist.

A very difficult operation for Chelsea

Despite reporting Chelsea’s interest, the Guardian also states that the Premier League side’s chances of signing Lewandowski are slim at the moment.

Reason one is that the club cannot buy or sell players until Todd Boehly’s consortium purchases the club from Roman Abramovich and two is Romelu Lukaku and what to do with the striker.

The 29-year-old was Thomas Tuchel’s biggest signing last summer as the Belgian was coming off the back of an incredible season with Inter Milan. Things haven’t gone to plan, however, as ever since a controversial interview with Sky Italia at the start of the year, the Belgian striker lost his place in the team and seems a little unsettled at the London club.

The good news for Chelsea is that has changed in recent weeks and Lukaku seems to be getting back to his old self. Tuchel showed just how much confidence he has in the striker at present, as the 29-year-old started in the FA Cup final on Saturday against Liverpool.

A deal for Lewandowski seems impossible for Chelsea as Barcelona seems very determined to sign the 33-year-old. Chelsea have a striker in Lukaku who can be just as effective on his day and bringing him back to his best is a much safer bet.