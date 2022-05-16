Chelsea star pulled out of FA Cup final vs Liverpool at the last minute

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen reportedly pulled out of the FA Cup final clash against Liverpool at the last minute.

This caused a bit of a headache for Thomas Tuchel, according to the Telegraph, with Christensen’s absence forcing him into a late change to his starting line up.

The Denmark international had been in line to play for the Blues, but the Telegraph claim he had been feeling unwell ahead of the big game at Wembley.

The report adds that Christensen is set to leave Chelsea for a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of his contract this summer, so fans might be a little suspicious of the player’s motives here.

It seems surprising that Christensen made this decision so late on, and it was far from ideal for his club’s preparations.

Still, if the 26-year-old has a big transfer coming up this summer, one can imagine he might not have been keen to risk an injury that might have complicated things.

Of course, it might just be one of those things, and Chelsea will have to accept that this went against them on the day.