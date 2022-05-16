Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma could reportedly be open to sealing a transfer back to England this summer.

Tottenham are among a host of clubs to be linked with the Netherlands international in recent times, along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle, and it seems he’d be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Danjuma had a good spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career and is now doing the business in La Liga and the Champions League with Villarreal, so it would be good to see what he could do at one of England’s biggest clubs.

“The little bits I’ve heard here and there is that he’d like to come back to England. He’s enjoyed his time in Villarreal, but I don’t know how happy he is there,” Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told Give Me Sport.

That sounds encouraging for Tottenham, who have been linked with a possible £64million move to bring the Dutchman to north London.

Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to make changes this summer as his side scrap with Arsenal for a top four spot, with more quality needed in attack to stop the team being too reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.