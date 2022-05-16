Manchester United reportedly have a ‘serious’ interest in the potential transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

They aren’t the only ones, but they’re mentioned as suitors by The Athletic, who add that the Uruguay international could be on the move for a reduced fee of just €60million, which is lower than estimates that have been reported elsewhere.

Nunez looks a superb talent after scoring 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season, and it’s easy to see why he’d appeal to Man Utd.

The Red Devils are “100%” expected to sign a new centre-forward this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, and Nunez would be an ideal candidate.

Darwin Nunez transfer looks a no-brainer for several clubs

Still only 22 years of age, the South American surely has a big future in the game and looks like he’d go a long way to help get the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford off to a good start.

Nunez has also been linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mirror, and €60m should be affordable for them too, while getting Champions League football would also be a useful boost as United won’t be in the competition next term.

Chelsea haven’t been linked with him, but would surely also do well to consider bringing him in after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku this season.