Newcastle step up interest in Man Utd star who will push for transfer unless Ten Hag meets key demand

Newcastle United are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential transfer move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time at Man Utd despite previously impressing whilst out on loan, and it now looks like he could be ready to push for a move away from Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, Henderson is wanted by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and he could be available if his talks with incoming Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag don’t go well.

The report explains that Henderson wants Ten Hag to guarantee him that he’ll be ahead of David de Gea as number one for United next season, which seems like a big ask.

This could be a big opportunity for Newcastle to sign an upgrade on Martin Dubravka, with Henderson looking like a player with big potential, even if he’s been unlucky at United so far.

Few would get past a world class shot-stopper like De Gea in the pecking order, so it might be best for him to move on to somewhere like St James’ Park.

