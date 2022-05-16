Dybala in floods of tears after final home match with Juventus ahead of potential move to Premier League

Juventus played their final home game of the season tonight drawing 2-2 with Lazio but the night belonged to Paulo Dybala who will leave the Serie A giants at the end of the season having spent the last seven years with the club.

The Argentine joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has gone on to play for the club 208 times in Serie A. The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and after failing to agree a new deal with Juve, the forward will search for a new challenge elsewhere.

Dybala was clearly overwhelmed by the whole occasion tonight and displayed his love for the Italian club with his reaction.

Paulo Dybala tonight after his last game as Juventus player in Turin. ????? #Dybala He’s gonna leave the club on a free transfer as no agreement has been reached to extend his contract.@CBSSportsGolazo ???pic.twitter.com/WEJbA3vuLX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

Dybala has been linked with many clubs in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window and the player’s agent has already held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.

The English sides will face competition from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in the race for the 28-year-old’s signature but with the money in the Premier League, those sides could have an advantage.