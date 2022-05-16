Garth Crooks can see his old club Tottenham bringing back their former player Christian Eriksen after his superb form for Brentford.

The Denmark international only joined Brentford on a short-term deal, and will be a free agent this summer, with bigger clubs sure to be interested in snapping him up.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs are interested in Eriksen this summer, along with Leicester City and one other mystery club.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen will definitely opt for a return to north London, but Crooks feels he’d jump at the chance to play European football and work under Antonio Conte.

After selecting Eriksen in his latest Premier League team of the week, Crooks talked up a move back to Tottenham for the 30-year-old.

He told BBC Sport: “What a difference a player makes. Since Eriksen’s arrival Brentford look like another team. Gone is the efficiency and effectiveness of a purely functional team, and enter the smooth, controlled, sophisticated play produced by the Dane.

“I argued with Martin Keown on Final Score last week that Eriksen must return to Spurs – Conte has shown interest in the former Tottenham man – and take the chance of playing European football again. Brentford have been good to Eriksen, which was Martin’s argument, and there is no doubt about that. But I couldn’t see Keown giving up a chance of playing European football given the chance so I don’t see why Eriksen should.”

THFC fans would surely take Eriksen back, with the club arguably never really managing to replace his influence on the team since he left.