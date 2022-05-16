Gareth Bale likely to return to England as Real Madrid departure confirmed

Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract with the La Liga giants confirms his agent Johnathan Barnett.

Barnett stated in an interview with Diario Record via Fabrizio Romano: “Gareth will leave Real Madrid. His return to English football is likely, I think – but his future now depends on Wales and their playoff games for the World Cup.”

The superagent hints that Bale could possibly retire if Wales fails to qualify for the World Cup in November but should they succeed, a return to England is likely for the 32-year-old.

There have been no concrete links between the winger and a certain club but according to Wales Online, the odds have been shortened on the Welshman joining Cardiff City this summer.

Bale leaves Real Madrid after an incredible nine years at the club, in which the pair won four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey.

The former Spurs player had plenty of controversial moments in Spain but they should not outweigh the stunning moments the winger produced in a white shirt, such as his Champions League final performance in 2018 or the stunning goal in the Copa del Rey final in 2014.