Liverpool midfielder and club captain Jordan Henderson showed what a class act he is by comforting Chelsea star Mason Mount after the England international missed a crucial penalty in the FA Cup final.

Mount saw his effort saved by Alisson, which allowed Kostas Tsimikas to step up and score the decisive spot kick and give the trophy to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Henderson will have been thrilled to lift another piece of silverware as Liverpool captain, but he also spared a thought for his international colleague Mount, who was clearly devastated to miss at such an important moment in the shoot-out…

Henderson has had another superb season for Liverpool and it’s obvious why he’s thought of so highly at the club with classy moments like this.

