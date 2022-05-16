Newcastle United could reportedly be about to face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of talented French wonderkid Hugo Ekitike.

The Bundesliga giants are eyeing up Ekitike as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who is joining Manchester City this summer, but this could be bad news for Newcastle.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, the Magpies have been working on a deal to sign Ekitike since January, but it looks like there’s now a very real threat from Dortmund, who certainly need a new signing up front after the blow of losing Haaland to City…

Hugo Ekitike is back to full fitness after injury and he's now prepared for an important summer: Newcastle have been working on this deal since January, he's a top target but Borussia Dortmund are now pushing. ??? #transfers BVB have Ekitike in their list to replace Haaland. pic.twitter.com/SBi8gJ0KhQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

Ekitike could be a big statement signing by Newcastle, as he’s clearly one of the brightest prospects in Europe right now.

The 19-year-old has scored ten goals in all competitions this season and looks like a player with a big future, so seems ideal to help Newcastle’s new owners get their ambitious project off the ground.

Still, Dortmund have a great record when it comes to developing young players like this – just look at Haaland himself – so they may prove the more tempting option.