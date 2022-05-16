Jarrod Bowen was once again West Ham United’s hero during Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League tie against title-favourites Manchester City.

The former Hull City winger netted both of the Hammers’ goals, ensuring that his side sealed a commendable 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

Following what was another fine display from the Englishman, former hitman Ian Wright wants to see Gareth Southgate call him up to England’s senior team.

Posting on his Twitter after Sunday’s match, Wright made his feelings clear (with a little help from Eastenders’ Phil Mitchell).

If Bowen doesn’t get an England call up after the season he’s had ????????? pic.twitter.com/T3WrUsqJEG — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 15, 2022

Since joining the Hammers two years ago, the 25-year-old wide-attacker, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 103 matches, in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and assisting another 23 in the process.

Based on his incredible form, do you agree with Wright? – Should Bowen be included in the Three Lions’ final squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar? – Let us know in the comments.