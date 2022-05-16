Image: Callum Wilson suffers horrible injury in first half against Arsenal

Callum Wilson returned to the starting 11 for Newcastle United tonight for their game against Arsenal after a long-term calf injury and was immediately in the wars again.

The Newcastle striker had his tooth knocked out after a clash in the first half of the match and it looked a nasty one. The exact incident that caused the injury is unknown but it didn’t stop the 30-year-old from continuing

The injury is one that defiantly hurts and Wilson could have easily come off as this match doesn’t mean anything to Newcastle. Therefore, massive respect should be given to the striker who has shown incredible spirit for his team.