Kylian Mbappe agrees personal terms with Real Madrid but the race is still not over

Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid as the long-term saga looks set to end with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar set to join his boyhood club.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and the Paris club have been trying to convince the 23-year-old to stay over the last few months, and according to The Athletic, they will try until the very end to keep their superstar.

Writing in his latest column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano stated that: “Real Madrid are extremely confident about signing Kylian Mbappe after new contacts with the player’s camp, awaiting his official answer in the coming days. Meanwhile, PSG are aware that they have done everything possible to keep their star player.”

This seems to be the next step in the process completed, as one of the best deals in football history moves ever closer unless PSG can perform a miracle.

Mbappe at 23, is already one of the best players – if not the best – in the world. The Frenchman is having an incredible season and has scored a remarkable 36 goals and a further 26 assists across 45 games this campaign.

The World Cup winner signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 on loan, before making the move permanent a year later for a fee understood to be worth £166million reported Sky Sports.

Now the 23-year-old goes to Real Madrid for free, which as mentioned before, could be one of the best deals in football history.